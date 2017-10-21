The Calgary Police Service continues to investigate an early morning fight that sent one man to hospital for treatment of a stab wound.

According to police, officers responded to the Shawarma Palace in the 3800 block of 17 Avenue S.E. shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday following reports of a brawl.

A man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen was transported by ambulance from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

CPS members including the K9 unit scoured the neighbourhood but no arrests were made in connection with the attack.

Anyone who has information regarding the stabbing is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.