Gunfire erupted in the neighbourhood of Falconridge on Wednesday evening, sending one man to hospital.

Police were called to the neighbourhood at about 7:30 p.m. by a resident who saw an injured man in the 1000 block of Falton Close N.E.

On arrival, paramedics found a man in his 30s with a possible gunshot wound to the lower leg.

He was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition and is not cooperating with authorities.

Police believe he was not shot in the location where he was found and they are looking for a second scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

This is the second shooting in Calgary in two days.