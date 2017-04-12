Man taken to hospital after being shot in Falconridge
A man was shot in the neighbourhood of Falconridge on Wednesday evening.
Gunfire erupted in the neighbourhood of Falconridge on Wednesday evening, sending one man to hospital.
Police were called to the neighbourhood at about 7:30 p.m. by a resident who saw an injured man in the 1000 block of Falton Close N.E.
On arrival, paramedics found a man in his 30s with a possible gunshot wound to the lower leg.
He was taken to Foothills Hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition and is not cooperating with authorities.
Police believe he was not shot in the location where he was found and they are looking for a second scene.
No arrests have yet been made.
This is the second shooting in Calgary in two days.