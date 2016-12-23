Calgary police are investigating after a man was stabbed and left for dead in the city’s Beltline community.

Police say that the call came in at about 2:30 a.m. from a home along 18 Avenue but aren’t certain that that’s where the stabbing actually took place.

Paramedics tell CTV that the man was found unconscious and taken to hospital in life threatening condition.

Investigators are still trying to find the actual scene of the crime and believe the victim may have been walking near the Elbow River when he was attacked.

There are no suspects at this time.