Man transported to hospital after being shot by pellet gun in Castleridge
A CPS unit and an EMS crew at the scene of Saturday morning's pellet gun shooting in Castleridge
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 5:10PM MST
The Calgary Police Service is investigating an early morning shooting in a northeast neighbourhood that sent one man to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to a location near the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Falconridge Boulevard N.E. at approximately 5:00 a.m. after a man called 911 indicating he had been shot.
The man was transported to hospital by ambulance in stable, non-life threatening condition with an injury that, according to police, was the result of the firing of a pellet gun.
Police say the victim is not cooperating with their investigation into the matter.
