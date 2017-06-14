Calgary police say a man wanted for questioning in connection with the murders of two men in a Superstore parking lot in the southeast has been arrested in Ontario.

William Kincade-Miller was arrested early Wednesday morning in Ignace, Ontario, on outstanding warrants for weapons offences and breaching his parole conditions.

Investigators in Calgary were looking to speak with him about the shooting deaths of Anees Ismail Amr and Colin Brendan Reitberger on May 21.

Christian Joffre Ouellette, 20, has already been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the case.

Kincade-Miller will be taken back to Calgary for questioning and to face prosecution for the outstanding warrants.