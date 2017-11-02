Police are appealing to the public for help to locate a man who may have information in the death of Jordan Frydenlund, who was found outside a residence in the city’s southwest last Friday evening.

Frydenlund, 30, was found dead near an apartment building in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. at about 8:20 p.m. and police believe his death was the result of an altercation.

Investigators say they have spoken to a number of witnesses and are looking for help to find Jonathan Sylvanus Francis Sylvester.

Police believe Sylvester may have information about Frydenlund’s death and say he is known to frequent shelters in the downtown core.

Anyone with information about Sylvester’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

