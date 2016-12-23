Kelowna RCMP is working to track down a high risk offender and need the public’s help after tips indicate that he may have returned to the Calgary area.

Jacob Alexander Tolchinsky, 25, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for three counts of a breach of recognizance and one count of mischief.

The warrant was originally issued in B.C. but has since extended to include Alberta.

He is described as:

Caucasian

5’11” (180 cm)

177 lbs (80 kg)

Closely shaven hair

Blue eyes

Tolchinsky has a number of tattoos on his face, neck, head, arms and hands.

He is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, you should call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit information online at www.crimestoppers.net or text CRIMES (274637) keyword: ktown.