The group in charge of the Symons Valley Ranch Farmer's Market, destroyed by fire on Thursday, say there is no doubt that they will rebuild the facility.

At just after 6:00 a.m. on January 26, fire crews were called to the scene in the 14500 block of Symons Valley Road N.W. after residents reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke coming from the building.

By the time crews got there, the facility was fully involved.

It burned for another six hours before the fire department declared the blaze under control.

For vendors like Shawnna Taylor, who runs 1 Cup Coffee Club, the Symons Valley location was her only shop.

On Thursday morning, she called the loss ‘devastating’ for all the small business owners that work there.

"The market itself has been open I think three or four years now. Any of us who have been there from the beginning know what a fight it's been to stay alive and keep the market alive." she said. "For me, this has been my only location. It's my primary location. So, for me, it's super important that this market succeeds. I have tried to get into other locations but everybody is trying to get into other locations. Everyone is trying to expand and without multiple locations, it's very difficult to make a living."

Managers of the Symons Valley Ranch have listed all the vendors on Facebook and a number of them do have alternate locations where they are encouraging people to shop.

The investigation into the cause of the blaze will take some time, officials say.

Fire investigators were at the scene on Thursday morning, but they weren’t able to even get into the building until late in the afternoon because it was too dangerous.

Meanwhile, fire crews are still monitoring the debris for hot spots.

Ken Aylesworth, the marketing manager for the Symons Valley Farmer's Market, told the media on Friday that the past 24 hours have be hard to handle.

"It's all settling in. This morning, when I woke up, it's the reality that we're not coming to open up the market this morning. We're coming for a recover mission to help out vendors and the community. It's tough."

He says they've already been contacted by other Farmers' Markets in the city and appreciate their concern for the vendors.

Aylesworth says the destruction of the market building is tragic, but they will rebuild. "The intent was to take this whole big facility and make it more of a part of the community than it ever was and then to be inclusive of the development of this whole area."

No people or animals were hurt or killed in the fire and the cost of damages is expected to be in the millions.