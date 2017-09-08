Visitors and residents in Waterton National Park have been ordered to leave the area immediately because of the potential danger from an approaching wildfire.

Parks Canada issued the order on Friday at about 1:15 p.m. and the order is in effect for the following areas:

Waterton Lakes National Park, including the Waterton Park townsite and all front-country and back-country trails, facilities and areas except for Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain border crossing.

The fire has spread from the Kenow area to the northwestern boundary near Sage Pass.

“It’s primarily in British Columbia but due to the change in weather conditions we really expect that the fire’s behavior is increasing right now. The visibility is quite poor outside so we can’t confirm exactly where the fire is but we know that the safest decision that we can make is to issue this evacuation order right now just to get people to safety,” said John Stoesser, Parks Canada Information Officer

Calgary's fire department has deployed some of its resources to the area to help out.

“Our mission scope to date is to provide structural fire protection on a daytime basis.” said Steve Dongworth, Chief, Calgary Fire Department. “This will include spot fires, ember extinguishment and protection of key structures and facilities.”

People are being advised to shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers and to take critical items like pets, medicine, purses, wallets, important documents, and keys with them.

“I think everybody was aware of the risk and they’ve been very well informed by Parks Canada that the fire was close and that there was the potential for this to take place. Everyone was crossing their fingers and hoping that it wouldn’t happen but now we’re in a situation where there’s the potential for the fire to come to town and that’s resulted in everyone being told to go,” said RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters.

Parks Canada staff and RCMP are helping people to pack up and get out and they will be checking all residences and marking them as cleared as they go.

“National parks are kind of like a national treasure and this is a world heritage site as well so there’s a lot of concern felt by parks staff and by us and I think by the people who live here for sure, they’re hoping for the best and they’re hoping that the fire doesn’t reach town and there’s a lot of emotional attachment and history here,” said Peters.

A reception and evacuation centre has been set up in Pincher Creek, at 1200 Ken Thorton Blvd., and all evacuees are encouraged to register even if they don’t require assistance.

“If people need any kind of temporary shelter they can go there, “ said Stoesser. “So that’s a good step for people to think about next.”

People can also register by email at mdinfo@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca and are asked to include "Evac Registration" in the subject line.

A call line has also been established at 403-904-0021 and evacuees are asked to provide their name, number of people in their party and a contact phone number.

Admittance to the park will be limited to essential personnel and emergency vehicles.

For more information call the Parks Canada Information Line at 403-859-5109.

