Blood Tribe Police and RCMP have laid a manslaughter charge against a man in connection with the death of a woman on the reserve.

Officers were called to reports of an unresponsive woman on June 27, 2015. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, and an autopsy determined that she was murdered.

Following an investigation, charges were laid on February 3, 2017 against Jimmy Bad Man.

An unrelated investigation stemming from an assault in Cardston on January 27, 2017, resulted in a further charge of aggravated assault against Bad Man.

He is in custody and is scheduled for a first court appearance on February 6, 2017 in Lethbridge.