A jury has come to a verdict of manslaughter in the case of Scott Ferguson, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Susan Elko.

Elko was found dead in her home in September 2014 and an autopsy determined that she died due to being stabbed.

During the trial, court heard that the couple had a love-hate relationship and that they had argued the day of Elko’s death, and that Ferguson was planning on moving out.

The jury heard that Ferguson and Elko had gone fishing the day of her death, and saw security footage showing the pair entering Elko’s condo, and Ferguson leaving alone about 15 minutes later.

The jury heard that Ferguson went to a nearby store to call 9-1-1 and say that he had killed his girlfriend. Elko had been stabbed 10 times and suffered catastrophic injuries that led to her death.

Court will hear victim impact statements in the case. A date for sentencing will be set on March 17, 2017.