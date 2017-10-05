Cody and Corey Manyshots will learn the length of their prison sentences in early 2018 in connection with the kidnapping and repeated raping of a teenage girl.

According to their lawyers, the brothers, who are both in their 20s, fell through the cracks of life and didn’t stand a chance from the minute they were born. The Manyshots brothers suffer from extreme fetal alcohol spectrum and mental health issues and their legal representatives say the siblings are not responsible for their actions.

In November 2014, Cody and Corey Manyshots abducted a 17-year-old girl from a bus stop in Taradale and sexually assaulted the teen for hours.

The Crown is seeking 12 year prison sentences but the defence lawyers have requested shorter sentences. Corey Manyshots’ attorney has recommended that his client serves another two years in prison following a probation period lasting three years while Cody Manyshots' lawyer has suggested credit for time served plus five years behind bars.

The presiding judge is scheduled to deliver his decision on January 26, 2018.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu