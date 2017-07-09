A 24-hour long ringette game was held in the city’s northeast to honour the memory of a teenager killed in an October crash.

The ring dropped for the ‘Ring Around the Clock for Meghan’ game on Saturday afternoon at the Don Hartman North East Sportsplex and the final buzzer sounded at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

Donations from the fundraising game and the silent auction will support the Meghan Bomford Memorial Scholarship.

“It’s a post-secondary scholarship for ringette players from Ringette Calgary and area,” explained Trevor Hall, a coach with Western Ringette. “It’s important to carry on the legacy of Meghan. She was a ringette rock star. It was, without question, her favourite thing to do. It’s where she felt at home.”

Bomford, a 17-year-old Crescent Heights High School student, did not survive an October 18 single vehicle crash on McKnight Boulevard. Bomford and 16-year-old Kelly Nelson were passengers in the SUV being driven by Bomford’s father. The girls had received a ride after a visit to a Calgary Police Service location to have their police information checks done in order to become junior ringette coaches.

The players donned #6 jerseys, which was Bomford's number, and wore decals on their helmets bearing Bomford’s initials. This weekend’s event has a fundraising goal of $30,000.