A Saturday afternoon fire in the town of Taber sent plumes of potentially toxic smoke into the air, prompting officials to evacuate a neighbouring plant.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., fire broke out in the Flexible Solutions building within Taber, near the intersection of Highway 3 and Highway 36.

Firefighters evacuated the neighbouring Frito-Lay packing plant and alerted nearby residents that they may need to evacuate the area.

As of 6:00 p.m., Taber Fire officials confirmed the fire had spread to a second building.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Taber's Chief of Police announced the fire had been contained.

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and the full extent of the damage to the two buildings will not be determined until the scene is deemed safe for investigators to access.

With files from CTV Lethbridge's Eli Bullen