Naheed Nenshi apologized for quip about a Calgary MP that had critics making accusations of sexism.

Nenshi and Calgary MP Michelle Rempel had been tweeting about recent business tax increases on the weekend, with the mayor defending the city’s spending. Three quarters of Calgary businesses will see a property tax hike this year to make up for a six per cent drop in the value of some properties, mostly downtown office buildings.

At a media conference at City Hall on Wednesday, Nenshi spoke on the subject again, saying…

“She just doesn’t understand what’s going on. Apparently math is challenging.”

That comment started a firestorm of controversy including accusations of sexism.

Rempel was quick to respond to Nenshi with a reference to a similar jab made by former Alberta Premier Jim Prentice used against Rachel Notley during the campaign in 2015. She tweeted…

“Wherein @nenshi mansplains to me, and small business owners in Calgary, that “math is hard”.

The mayor quickly tweeted back an apology…

"I'm truly sorry that came off as sexist. I would and have said the same thing to men in political discourse."

Rempel’s supporters were quick to point out that she has a BA in economics.

Rempel herself said she is ready to move on from the comment and back to the issue at hand.

“I really hope that the silver lining out of this back and forth, and you know frankly it was a very condescending comment, is that there has been attention raised to the fact a lot of small businesses in Calgary cannot afford their property tax increases and we should be having a discussion about how we can address that and how we can keep their doors open,” she said.

About 6,800 businesses will see a more than 10 per cent tax increase, 28 per cent of businesses will see taxes go up between 10 and 20 percent, and 14 per cent will see an even higher hike.

If you are not happy with your assessment, you can contact the city to appeal before March 6.