Calgary’s mayor says allegations that a $5,000 per plate fundraiser amounts to cash for access is ‘dumb’ but cancels the event anyway.

The event was to be hosted tomorrow by a local business, Kasian Architecture, and was billed as a fundraising luncheon for the mayor, who is seeking a third term. Just 20 people would have gotten to hear Nenshi speak and get some one-on-one time with the mayor.

“It doesn't look good, $5,000, and it almost sounds like buying influence,” said Sean Chu, Ward 4 Councillor.

“I have intimate conversations with people all the time and it doesn't cost them anything, an interesting time during an election campaign you want to meet with the mayor, you got $5,000, you get an intimate meeting,” said Andre Chabot, Ward 10 Councillor.

There is no rule prohibiting this type of event, and yesterday the mayor defended himself, saying he is the most open mayor ever to occupy the office.

“This weekend I probably interacted with, without a word of exaggeration because I was at some very large Eid events, more than 10,000 Calgarians, none of whom paid a cent,” he said.

However, the mayor’s campaign said in a statement last night that cancelling the event was a joint decision, though it is disappointed with the treatment Kasian has received.