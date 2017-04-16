Mayor Naheed Nenshi admitted to being nervous about speaking at an Easter service at Knox United Church.

The service at the inclusive Christian church began with reflections on the meaning of Easter, along with a few laughs.

“We know Jesus died and when we say he rose again, do we mean his body came back to life and zombie-style, Jesus lived again! No, not really, eh,” said Dave Holmes, Reverend, Knox United Church. “Just appreciate and soak in the springtime because that is the world’s resurrection.”

As the Mayor prepared to speak, he said he had some butterflies about it.

“Speaking here on Easter, I am super nervous. I never get supers nervous,” he said.

But a cheeky gift helped break the ice… a picture of Nenshi in holy raiment.

“I do not feel saintly in any way, but this a church that affirms and celebrates everyone as I learned,” he said.

It wasn’t all jokes, though, with Nenshi touching on the crisis in Syria and the shootings in Quebec and Paris.

“It feels like the world is tearing apart at the seams, but it's a world that needs us as people of faith now more than ever,” he said. “In this time of resurrection, in this time of great joy, let’s recommit ourselves every single day to build that sanctuary of safety and the opportunity to live that great Canadian life.”

Many attendees to the service said it was an uplifting experience.