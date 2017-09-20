The candidates vying for the mayor’s chair next month met for the first time on Tuesday night and ended up taking shot after shot at the incumbent.

Six out of the 10 candidates attended Mount Royal University’s Mayor’s Forum, but experts said three stood out from the crowd once again.

The candidates were questioned about their positions on the arena, spending as well as a number of student issues.

Bill Smith went on the offensive immediately against Nenshi, saying that he’s failed as a leader in the seven years he’s been in office.

Andre Chabot also called out Nenshi for his behaviour, accusing him of not respecting others.

“This issue around respect; I think council is no longer being respected. Our mayor is no longer being respected and why? Because he doesn’t respect others. If you don’t believe me, ask people who have presented at council; this guy is just too arrogant, he’s got to go.”

Nenshi, however, fired back at his competitors for not providing enough details in how they will deal with the myriad of problems facing the city.

“Tonight, there was so much waffling. At the end of the night, I’m not sure if anyone knows of a person will cancel the southwest BRT, what they’re going to do about secondary suites, how much money they’re planning to fork over to the Flames owners.”

The moderator and political scientist Duane Bratt said that only about half the candidates on stage were serious contenders and from those, Nenshi was the strongest on policy.

He sees that at the end of the campaign, it could likely be a face off at the polls between Smith and Nenshi.

Another debate will be taking place Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. at MacEwan Hall at the University of Calgary.