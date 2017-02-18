

CTV Calgary Staff





Residents of southeast Calgary will have a new spot for summer fun in time for Canada150 celebrations following Saturday’s groundbreaking ceremony announcing the start of construction on splash park improvements.

Upgrades to the aging Prestwick Common spray park, in the 15100 block of Prestwick Boulevard S.E., will result in the creation of a facility that will provide a reprieve from summer heat as well as a place to skate during the winter.

“Currently we have a fountain which the kids use in the summer as a splash park which we are now making a true real splash park that will be accessible even to those people who have disabilities,” said Robb Vangastel, a representative of the Mckenzie Towne Council.

The estimated cost of the project is $1 million

Demolition of the existing fountain is slated to begin next week. The splash park is scheduled to open in mid-June, in advance of Canada Day celebrations for the nation’s 150th birthday.