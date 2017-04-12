A case of measles in Calgary has Alberta Health Services warning the public of possible exposure.

An infected person was in the Silver Springs Shoppers Drug Mart on Sunday, April 2 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Anyone else who was in the store at the same time who were born before 1970 and who have not already had measles or have not received two doses of vaccine may be at risk for developing the disease.

People who were in the store at that time are asked to call Health Link at 811 so that AHS can track who may have been exposed.

The symptoms are measles are:

Fever of 38.3° C or higher; and

Cough, runny nose and/or red eyes; and

A red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, beginning behind the ears and on the face and spreading down to the body and then to the arms and legs.

Measles is highly infectious and spreads easily through the air, so anyone with symptoms is asked to stay home and call Health Link. There is no treatment for the disease but it can be prevented through immunization, which is provided free of charge to Albertans.

For further information on routine childhood immunization, visit Immunize Alberta.

Additional information on measles can be found on the Alberta Health Services website.