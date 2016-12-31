

CTV Calgary Staff





A Christmas Eve crash on Highway 3 near Pincher Creek claimed three members of the Elkady family and now Calgary’s Egyptian community have come together to support the surviving members of the family..

Saturday morning, donations were collected during a gathering that followed the liturgy at St. Mary and St. Paul Coptic Orthodox Church in Southwest Calgary.

On the morning of December 24, the Elkady’s westbound minivan entered the eastbound lanes of Highway 3 and collided with an oncoming SUV. The two occupants of the front seat of the minivan, Mohamed Elkady and Hana Hussein, died at the crash scene and their three daughters were transported to hospital in serious condition.

Salma Elkady, 18, succumbed to her injuries in hospital on Friday.

The funds collected on Saturday will assist Salma’s two sisters during their recovery.

“What happened is unfortunately very sad,” said Mona Youssef. “The girls have our full support. We are praying for them all the time.”

According to community members, the Elkady family volunteered to assist local causes.

With files from CTV's Alesia Fieldberg