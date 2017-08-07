Family and friends of Ritvik and Rashmi Bale gathered at a southeast Calgary funeral home on Monday to say goodbye to the two young people, killed in a crash last week.

The pair is remembered as kind, smart and loving and would have definitely made a difference in this world.

Coming from as far as India, Dubai and England, family crowded the memorial service to pay their respects to the young man and woman.

“They were like our own children,” said Meani Patki, a family friend. “So it is like part of our body.”

“It’s a big loss because they were so helping at any of the functions; they would give any helping hand you need,” said Anant Patki.

Ritvik and Rashmi were in a car, waiting to leave a Superstore parking lot in southeast Calgary when they were t-boned by a speeding truck.

The young man died at the scene while his sister died a few days later in hospital.

Their parents, Ravi and Rajni Bale, say they were looking forward to living together again after they were separated for such a long time.

Rajni had been living and working in Dubai but had plans to leave her job to be with her family in Calgary.

Rashmi had just finished her law degree at the University of Leicester and Ritvik was just about to begin an automobile servicing course at SAIT in September.

They had been back in Canada for just two days, after spending two weeks on vacation in Italy, before the crash occurred.

The memorial on Monday afternoon was open to everyone who knew Ritvik and Rashmi.

A smaller, private, funeral will be held later in the evening.