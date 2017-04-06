A review panel will be looking at the mental health of Matthew de Grood, the young man who killed five people at a house party in northwest Calgary in 2014, to see if he is fit to be released from a secure psychiatric facility.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for killing Zackariah Rathwell, 21; Jordan Segura, 22; Josh Hunter, 23; Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, at a house party in Brentwood on April 15, 2014.

Since the judge made that ruling last year, de Grood has been held at a secure mental health facility where he has been receiving treatment.

Each year, the Alberta Review Board can decide to keep de Grood in the facility, allow him back into the community under certain conditions or grant him an absolute discharge.

Gregg Perras, the father of Kaiti, says he never wants to see the young man free.

“We believe he falls under the small percent, the one percent that shows the extreme violence they are capable of when they’re unmedicated. So we don’t ever want to see him out of hospital grounds.”

The Crown says it is still considering pursuing a high-risk NCR designation for de Grood.

That would increase the duration of the review hearings to every three years instead of on an annual basis.

Allan Fay, de Grood’s lawyer, says his client shouldn’t be considered for that because he has been responding well to treatment.

The hearing is scheduled to start on Thursday morning and will last for two days.