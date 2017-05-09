People living in rural communities in Alberta are worried that a provincial merging of emergency dispatch systems is putting people’s lives at risk.

When people in Calgary call 911, firefighters and EMS are dispatched at the same time, but in rural areas south of the city, calls go to a dispatcher at the Black Diamond Hospital, then back to an AHS call centre in Calgary which then sends an ambulance.

“Any delay in transferring calls is unacceptable so I do believe this is putting people’s lives at risk,” said Glenn Baxter, Turner Valley Fire Chief.

Fire crews say it got worse when Alberta Health Services removed the radios from ambulances which allowed fire crews and paramedics to communicate with each other.

The issue even received attention in the provincial legislature on Tuesday.

“Delays and errors have led to a death, a baby not getting an emergency response for 34 minutes, a child with an asthma attack waiting 34 minutes and a person suffering a heart attack 40 minutes,” said Pat Stier, MLA Livingstone-MacLeod.

“Anytime anyone calls 911 they want to know help is on the way and that's the reason the incidents referred to have been reviewed to ensure opportunities for effective dispatch are in place,” said Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Health Minister.

The Mayor of Turner Valley said the province should reinstate the local call centre, but Alberta Health Services maintains that since the provincial dispatch system has been implemented it's response times have remained consistent.