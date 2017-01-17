A Calgary woman says she had the shock of a lifetime when she learned that she won $1M in the Lotto Max draw on January 6.

Mary D’Clute checked her ticket on the day after the draw using the self-checker and was stunned by what she saw.

“I was shocked to see so many zeroes on the little screen,” she said.

“I took my ticket to the clerk and said, ‘Does that say what I think it says?’ She scanned the ticket and said, ‘I think you won $100,000!’ But we looked again and knew it was more.”

D’Clute said she is going to put the bulk of the money towards retirement but also has plans to have some fun.

“We might buy a newer boat,” she said. “And I think someone just might get spoiled: I’m going to buy my husband something nice.”