The Calgary Police Service is thanking the public after a nine-year-old boy was found after not returning home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the boy is safe and well and has been transported to the Alberta Children's Hospital as a precautionary measure. The boy will be reunited with his family.

Det. Andy Nguyen confirms the boy walked away from Ecole Terre Des Jeunes school in the 3700 block of 42 St NW, in the community of Varsity, after being excused from class to use the washroom.

During the disappearance, school officials enacted security safeguards, including a 'keep and secure' policy for the children in the school's daycare, under the advisement of the Calgary Police Service.

The missing child was located after approximately four and a half hours. The boy was wearing a jacket and boots but investigators have not confirmed where the child had been during his disappearance. On Tuesday afternoon, the temperature dropped below -25C.

More than 20 CPS members, including K-9 and HAWCS, assisted in the search. According to police, a CPS unit located the boy along 53 Street N.W. shortly after 8:00 p.m.