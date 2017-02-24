Missing Calgary teen safe after two-and-a-half month disappearance
Candles surround a photograph of Kody Gallant during a January 22, 2017 vigil in Monterey Park
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 2:08PM MST
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 19-year-old Calgarian, who was reported missing in early December, has been located.
According to his family, Kody Gallant walked away from a treatment centre in south Calgary in the early morning hours of December 1, 2016.
Concern for the missing teen’s welfare prompted his family to hold a candlelight vigil on Saturday, January 21, 2017 in the northeast neighbourhood of Monterey Park.
Police have not disclosed information regarding Gallant’s activities during his disappearance but officials confirm he is safe.
