Missing Calgary woman found dead, death not considered suspicious
Published Wednesday, November 15, 2017 2:09PM MST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 15, 2017 8:25PM MST
The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for a missing 30-year-old woman has concluded following the discovery of a body.
According to police, Samarjit ‘Seema’ Kaur Minhas’ last known whereabouts were in the northeast community of Coral Springs. Friends and family had not heard from her since November 9.
Minhas' body was found on Thursday.