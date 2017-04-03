The NHL decision on Monday to not participate in the 2018 or 2022 Winter Olympics comes down to money and timing.

In recent months, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman had said that team owners were against taking part in the Olympics because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is not covering the costs for players to go to the games in PyeongChang, South Korea, and because the clubs must schedule breaks while the Olympics are on, otherwise they would be playing without their best players.

The IOC responded by saying it would not pay for accommodations and insurance for the players, leading the NHL to respond in a release that,

“This will confirm our intention to proceed with finalizing our 2017-18 Regular Season schedule without any break to accommodate the Olympic Winter Games. We now consider the matter officially closed.”

The League had stated that it was open to dialogue with other parties with an interest in the issue, such as the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the NHL Players’ Association, but said no meaningful discussions occurred.

The news was met with varying responses by fans.

"Why not show the best, the Olympics are supposed to be the best, right? We're going to watch a bunch of slumps play now here,” said Cam Spielman.

"Well I guess it's a little disappointing seeing all the big stars out there but it opens the door for some amateur athletes, I guess, which is what the Olympics are supposed to be about,” said Jason Zubkowski.

Some players weighed in on the decision as well.

Disappointing news, @NHL won't be part of the Olympics 2018. A huge opportunity to market the game at the biggest stage is wasted.. — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) April 3, 2017