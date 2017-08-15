Derek Fildebrandt, the United Conservative Party MLA for Brooks-Strathmore, is in the hot seat again after it was revealed that he double-dipped into government funds to pay for meals.

The embattled member has already apologized for the issue, saying administrative errors are to blame.

On nine separate occasions, Fildebrandt expensed restaurant meals on days he also claimed a meal allowance.

In response to the incident, he released the following statement:

I take full responsibility for everything that happens in my office. There were some administrative errors in processing meal receipts for staff, constituent and stakeholder meetings, with a potential total of up to $192.60 over a period of 2 and half years.

I am thankful that this has been brought to my attention. I should have been more careful in reviewing them before signing off. I will fully reimburse any discrepancy and take immediate action to ensure that errors like this do not happen again.

I take the custodianship of taxpayer’s money with the utmost seriousness.

Fildebrandt is currently on leave, taking a vacation outside of the province.