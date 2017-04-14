The mother of a five-year-old Down syndrome boy is speaking out about her experience with a Calgary little league organization that seemed to suggest he couldn’t join.

Karyn Slater is mother to four very energetic little boys.

Her eldest, five-year-old Jake is into everything; soccer, swimming, gymnastics and even skiing.

“He just has a zest for life. He’s so energetic,” she says.

When she figured he was ready to try out baseball, she contacted Centennial Little League about their program.

But the response that Slater got after explaining in an email that Jake has Down syndrome surprised both her and her husband.

The response given to her was:

In the past, we have tried to have children with different challenges play baseball with Centennial in the lower divisions. But unfortunately we have done this with little success ... Our suggestion is to look into the Challenger program.

Slater wrote again in an attempt to appeal her case, but she never got a response.

“That was really upsetting to me because it wasn’t even a discussion; we couldn’t even talk about it.”

Chris Bentley, the president of Centennial Little League, says that it is possible that the Slaters misinterpreted the response.

He says they never meant to suggest Jake could not join the league.

“For me, ethically, I have to give her as much info as I can, based on our experience. Not saying that he wouldn’t be successful, but I would be remiss if I didn’t tell her we had issues in the past.”

That’s why, Bentley says, he offered another option to the Slaters.

Curtis Slater, Jake’s father, says the method that Centennial used to give them that information is the issue.

“The conversation seemed closed right away,” he said. “If they had responded with ‘we’d love to meet your son’, that would’ve been a much different story.”

The Slaters say they will be continuing to work with Centennial and Bentley says that if Jake wants to play, he is more than welcome.

(With files from Kathy Le)