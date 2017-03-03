The Alberta woman who admitted to killing her young daughter in 2014 will learn her sentence on Friday.

Laura Coward was arrested and charged in connection with the death of her daughter, Amber Lucius, in the summer of 2014.

Coward’s first-degree murder trial was supposed to begin last month but she pled guilty to second-degree murder on February 16.

In the agreed statement of facts, she said the gave her daughter a dose of sleeping pills and thought she’d killed her when the girl wouldn’t wake up.

She told the court that in a panic, she set fire to the SUV the girl was in.

However, medical reports say the girl died not from a drug overdose, but from a combination of hypothermia, smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Court documents show that Coward, a resident of Millet, had been involved in a bitter custody battle and divorce proceedings with the girl’s father.

She faces an automatic life sentence, but lawyers will need to argue how long she needs to spend in jail before she is eligible for parole.

Amber’s father, Duane Lucius, told the court that he is ‘devastated’ by the loss and the fact that Coward has pled guilty does provide some closure to him.