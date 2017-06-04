Moose makes a splash in Currie Barracks
A moose stands in a pond in Currie Barracks on Sunday afternoon (photo courtesy: Jody Boras and Jeanette Scotter)
Published Sunday, June 4, 2017 4:32PM MDT
Residents of a southwest community were surprised to see a moose taking a stroll, and a dip, in their neighbourhood on Sunday.
The animal made its way through the community of Currie Barracks before wading into a makeshift pond in a yet to be developed area near the Wild Rose Brewery on Quesnay Wood Drive SW. The moose spent several hours in the water spurring concerns that it may have become trapped.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the area and determined the moose was not in danger and was likely apprehensive after noticing the crowd of curious onlookers.
As of Sunday afternoon., the moose remained in the water as conservation officers kept tabs on the animal.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- One dead following Saturday night shooting at basketball court in Forest Lawn
- Stampeders cornerback itching to return to football following offseason distractions
- Moose makes a splash in Currie Barracks
- Suspect charged in connection with 'unprovoked' fatal stabbing at City Hall LRT Station
- Ponoka RCMP search for sexual assault suspect