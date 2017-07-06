A former volunteer board member with the Calgary Homeless Foundation is facing more child pornography charges after a third victim came forward to police at the end of May.

Robin Adair Wortman, 62, was charged in March after a 17-year-old boy told police he was sexually assaulted after being given the date rape drug.

Wortman was also charged with assault with a weapon in connection to a second victim. On March 12, a 19-year-old male went to the suspect’s home in the 1000 block of 16 Avenue SW and when he tried to leave, was allegedly chased down the hall by the suspect who was wielding a large knife.

The teen was not harmed in the incident and the suspect was arrested.

Police continued to investigate and in late May another 17-year-old boy claimed he had been confined in the man’s apartment and sexually assaulted in late 2016.

A search warrant was executed on the man’s home and evidence was collected and analyzed.

Wortman is now facing additional charges including; trafficking of substance, making child pornography, distribute child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, luring, sexual assault, forcible confinement and sexual exploitation.

He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to call Det. Spence at 403-428-5457. Anyone who believes they’ve been a victim of sexual assault is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.