The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Calgary’s city council to scale back its pension benefits and says it’s time to streamline the plans.

The CTF says taxpayers ponied up $5.8 million for the Elected Officials Pension Plan between 2007 and 2016 and that councillors contributed just $1.2 million to the main pension plan during the same time period.

The advocacy group says it has received information about the cost of a second plan, called the Elected Officials Supplementary Pension, and that the mayor is currently the only one who qualifies for it.

“It seems the second council pension plan is more convoluted than we expected,” said CTF Interim Alberta Director Colin Craig. “Back in 1999 it was positioned as a second pension for all of council. However, a recent city document suggests the mayor is currently the only one on council who qualifies for both plans.”

According to documents obtained by the CTF, the city spent $329,177 on the second plan between 2008 and 2016.

“We’ve found that there’s an additional $300,000 plus that taxpayers have put into that pension plan,” said Craig. “Certainly we’re seeing that the cost just continues going up and up and up, in terms of what taxpayers are having to pay for the pension plan.”

The CTF says it's time for council to come up with a system that doesn't see taxpayers paying nearly five times what councillors put in.

“Plain and simple it's time to shut down the pension party at City Hall for city council. It’s time to put councillors in a less costly type of pension plan, one that’s more fair for taxpayers, especially when you consider the troubles that so many Calgary families and businesses are still going through,” said Craig.

The federation hasn't compared Calgary's numbers to every other municipality in Canada but says Calgary’s system is unusual and that council can work to make it more equitable.

Craig says the good news is that four council members committed to reforming the pension plan during their campaigns and he is hopeful that they will lead the charge.

