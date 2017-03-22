More energy sector jobs lost as Enbridge cuts 1,000 positions
The takeover of Spectra Energy is prompting Enbridge to lay off 1,000 people.
Energy giant Enbridge is cutting 1,000 jobs as part of it's takeover of Houston-based Spectra Energy.
The cuts amount to six per cent of its workforce.
In a release, the company said the layoffs are to reduce redundancy as the companies combine their organizational structure.
"These workforce reductions are only one component of the synergies we expect to achieve over the coming months as we fully integrate our companies," said Todd Nogier of Enbridge in a release. "Throughout this process, Enbridge is committed to treating people fairly and with respect. We are providing support to those leaving the company, as well as those who remain."
There is no word at this time about where the cuts will happen, but they are expected to take place across the merged company.
This is the second time in the last six months that Enbridge has made job cuts. In October of last year, the company eliminated about 370 positions in Canada and about 160 in the U.S., a cut that made up about five per cent of its workforce. The company made another five per cent cut back in November of 2015 as well.
The $37 billion takeover of pipeline operator Spectra Energy makes Enbridge the largest energy infrastructure company in North America.
