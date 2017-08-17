Tristan Wesley, a 29-year-old man from Morley, received a three-and-a-half year sentence in a Cochrane courtroom on Thursday after pleading guilty in connection with his father’s death and an attack on his sister..

On July 1, 2015, 55-year-old Myles McLean’s body was found along the Trans-Canada Highway following a vicious beating at the hands of his son.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Tristan Wesley had been at the Stoney Nakoda Casino with his father and sister when he was cut off from purchasing drinks as he had been drinking heavily alongside his father. His sister, the designated driver, drove the two men from the casino but the father and son began arguing in the vehicle and Wesley began striking his dad.

Wesley had his sister stop the vehicle near the Jumping Pound rest area, the two men exited the vehicle and a fight ensued. Wesley knocked McLean to the ground and began to punch and stomp his downed father. Wesley’s sister attempted to intervene and Wesley focused his aggression on his sibling; punching her, threatening her and dragging her onto the roadway.

McLean returned to his feet and stopped his son’s attack on the sister but Wesley overpowered his father once again. McLean told his daughter to save herself before he was knocked unconscious by his son. The daughter drove to a nearby overpass to call 911.

Officers arrived at the scene of the fight and located a lifeless McLean with a pulverized jaw with a bloodied Wesley nearby. Wesley cooperated with police and was arrested.

An autopsy determined McLean had died from blunt force trauma and had suffered multiple skull fractures. A toxicology report found Wesley’s blood alcohol level at the time of the attack was between 192 mg per cent and 267 mg per cent.

Wesley was charged with second degree murder but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. Wesley also entered a guilty plea to a charge of assault causing bodily harm in relation to the attack on his sister. He was originally charged with aggravated assault.

The Crown had requested a sentence of between five and seven years while the defence argued for either a suspended sentence with probation or a jail term of up to two years.

Wesley’s sentence includes credit for time served and he will remain incarcerated for two years followed by 18 months of probation.

With files from CTV’s Ina Sidhu