The 40th running of the Sport Chek Mother’s Day Run & Walk drew a crow d of thousands of participants, volunteers and spectators to the Chinook Centre parking lot on Sunday morning for Calgary’s largest family fundraising event.

In the months prior to the start of the races and walks, the nearly 10,000 participants collected pledges and proceeds from the event, including registration fees, support neonatal care and children's physical fitness initiatives.

“We are splitting the proceeds 50/50 between the Calgary Health Trust, which is supporting the neonatal intensive care units, and we’ve also added Jumpstart,” explained Todd Birss, race organizer. “My boys were born 12 years ago at the NICU. Having the proceeds support that cause is very near and dear to my hear t and very special to my family.”

Some of the runners, walkers and rollers tackled the course alongside their moms.

Aisha Hahn walked the course with her five-year-old son Musa. “It’s a great day to be out with your children, Mother’s Day and a nice activity,” said Hahn. “I love to enjoy the outdoors especially after the winter we had.”

Cindy Salvucci and her daughter Abby were taking part in their first Mother's Day Run Walk & Ride. "We're just going to walk, no running," insisted Cindy. . The duo were glad the weather cooperated so they could spend the morning having fun together.

The Mother's Day event had been a tradition for Michelle and Megan Warkentin before a knee injury sent them to the sidelines for four years. Michelle was ecstatic to return to the race with her daughter on Sunday. "I'm back no so it's great," said Michelle.

Megan says it's very special running with her mom.

Fundraising proceeds from the 2017 Sport Chek Mother's Day Run, Walk & Ride are still being tabulated but organizers expect the total will be comparable to the 2016 event which raised in excess of $200,000 for charity.