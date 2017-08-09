

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary woman says she is overwhelmed by the support her family has received in their adopted homeland in the weeks after her husband was fatally stabbed near City Hall LRT station.

“I appreciate the help I’ve had so far,” said Ugonna Nwonye. “Those who have visited, those who have me in their prayers. For the help, I’m really overwhelmed. I’m literally new here.”

Nicholas Ozozechi Nwonye, 46, was waiting for a CTrain in the early evening hours of June 2, 2017. According to witnesses, a man approached Nwonye and stabbed him in an unprovoked attack. The father of three did not survive the ordeal.

A police investigation determined Nwonye and his assailiant, who was arrested and charged, did not know one another.

The attack left a massive void in the Nwonye household. “We are just hanging in there, trying to process what happened. Can’t even describe how we feel. It’s an extremely difficult situation for me and my young kids.”

The Nwonyes had relocated to Calgary from their native Nigeria in search of a better life for their family.

“I’m a trained lawyer. I was called to the bar many years ago and I was practicing in Nigeria before I got here," said Ugonna. "Nicholas was an engineer back home. Because of the recession in oil and gas, he tried to switch his career to be able to provide for his family. That is where he met his untimely death.”

Ugonna and her three children, the youngest being four-months-old, have received an outpouring of support from Calgarians after losing Nicholas.

“He was the breadwinner,” explained Ugonna. “He was the one providing everything for his family.” At the time of his death, Nicholas was working two jobs while attending Bow Valley College where he was enrolled in nursing courses.

As of August 9, the Go Fund Me campaign for the family has raised nearly $90,000 of its $150,000 goal.

On Wednesday evening, a fundraiser was held at Foreign Concept, a dining establishment in the Beltline, for the Nwonye's campaign.

"Knowing the family has no support here, arriving a year-and-a-half ago, I just couldn't shake it," said Julie Van Rosendaal, the event's organizer.

Ugonna says she's touched by the kindness of strangers.

“What I’ve learned in all of this is love.” said Ugonna. “People who are organizing this event I have never met before. It shows me that Calgarians are lovely people.”

“I appreciate them and may God reward them accordingly.”

The widowed mother of three says she hopes to secure work once her infant child is no longer breastfeeding in order to provide for her family.

With files from CTV's Kamil Karamali