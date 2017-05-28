Motorcyclist from Sylvan Lake killed in crash in northern Alberta
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 10:57AM MDT
A 56-year-old man is dead following a Saturday night crash involving a bridge on a highway northwest of Edmonton..
According to RCMP, emergency crews were called to the Little Smoky River bridge on Highway 43 at approximately 7:30 p.m. following reports a motorcycle had crashed into the structure.
First responders attempted to resuscitate the motorcyclist but he succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene.
The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP members confirm the motorcyclist was a 56-year-old man from Sylvan Lake.
A preliminary investigation into the crash near the hamlet of Little Smoky suggests the rider was travelling northbound on the highway when he lost control of his bike and struck the bridge.
The crash remains under investigation. Little Smoky is located approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Edmonton and 40 kilometres south of Valleyview.
