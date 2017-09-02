One man is in life threatening condition following a Saturday morning crash in a rural area north of the village of Longview.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Adam Loria, at approximately 10:30 a.m., a paramedic crew responded to reports of a single vehicle crash near the intersection 192 Street and 466 Avenue, a short distance from Highway 22.

First responders located a severely injured motorcyclist and a STARS Air Ambulance crew was deployed.

Given the severity of the man’s injuries and the location, the patient was transported by ground ambulance to the Oilfields Hospital in Black Diamond for immediate medical intervention ahead of the helicopter’s arrival.

The man was airlifted from Oilfields Hospital to the Foothills Medical Centre shortly before noon.

The nature of the man’s injuries and the cause of the crash have not been confirmed.