A man in his 30s is dead following an early afternoon crash near the intersection of 101 Street and Lower Springbank Road Southwest.

According to EMS Public Education Officer Stuart Brideaux, emergency crews were called to the crash scene shortly after 1:00 p.m. following a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

“On arrival, our paramedics unfortunately quickly determined the single occupant, rider, of the motorcycle, a male in his early 30s was deceased at the scene and he was not transported to hospital,” said Brideaux..

The driver of the SUV, an adult female, was assessed by paramedics at the crash site but her injuries did not require additional medical treatment.

Police have closed sections of 101 Street and Lower Springbank Road. Traffic on Glenmore Trail and 85 Street Southwest is experiencing significant delays and motorists are advised to avoid the area.