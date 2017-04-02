A 68-year-old man is dead following a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 1A near Morley.

According to RCMP, the motorcyclist was travelling on the highway near the Branch Road intersection shortly before 5:00 p.m. when the bike left the roadway. After entering the ditch, the rider was thrown from the vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived and attempted to resuscitate the injured man but he succumbed to his injures at the crash scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP confirm he was a resident of Alberta.

The cause of the crash has not been confirmed but investigators do not suspect alcohol to be a contributing factor.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000.