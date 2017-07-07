***WARNING: Graphic images of one of Stelianos Psaroudakis' injuries appears below***

A 37-year-old Calgary man suffered multiple injuries, including a severe cut to his neck, after being clotheslined by barbed wire along a trail in West Bragg Creek.

Stelianos Psaroudakis says he was mountain biking with a friend Wednesday evening at around 8:00 p.m. on a trail near the hamlet west of Calgary.The 37-year-old made his way down a hill when his neck struck a piece of barbed wire that had been tied between two trees. The impact of the collision flipped Psaroudakis from his bike sending him through the air until he crashed onto a large rock.

The cyclists removed the barbed wire from the trees and left Psaroudakis’ mountain bike at the scene. The injured man and his friend exited the area on foot before Psaroudakis was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre for treatment of his injuries.

Psaroudakis tells CTV Calgary he lost consciousness after the hard landing and his injuries included:

A lacerated neck

A laceration on the liver

Injuries to his lower back

The 37-year-old was released from hospital on Thursday. An attempt to recover Psaroudakis’ mountain bike, worth an estimated $8,000, from the trail was unfruitful.

Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment have launched an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information regarding the intentional placement of hazards on trails or the location of Psaroudakis’ bike is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP, 403-932-2211, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.