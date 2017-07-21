A 51-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking near a road west of Okotoks on Wednesday evening and police are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Police were called to Big Rock Trail at about 9:30 p.m. and say a 1998 Toyota Corolla was travelling westbound and was trying to pass another vehicle when the man was struck.

The man from Manning, Alberta was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle rolled and came to rest on its roof and the driver was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Police say alcohol is not believed to factor in the fatal crash.

A collision analyst is working with RCMP to determine exactly what happened and so far no charges have been laid.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Okotoks RCMP detachment at 403-995-6400.