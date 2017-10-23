An autopsy is expected to take place in Calgary on Tuesday on the body of a woman who was found dead in a hotel room at the Chateau Lake Louise on the weekend.

Police were called to do a check on welfare at the hotel and found a woman dead inside one of the rooms at about 2:41 p.m. on Sunday.

The Major Crimes Unit and Lake Louise RCMP are investigating the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death and say there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Louise RCMP at 403-522-3811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com