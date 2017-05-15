Mounties investigate suspicious package in Airdrie
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 12:25PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 1:01PM MDT
A Canada Post outlet in Airdrie is closed while RCMP investigate a suspicious package.
The outlet in question is located at 2945 Kingsview Boulevard.
RCMP say around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning, an employee found white powder leaking from a package.
Police were called and the building has been evacuated.
Airdrie fire and EMS are on scene assessing employees who may have been exposed to the powder.