A Canada Post outlet in Airdrie is closed while RCMP investigate a suspicious package.

The outlet in question is located at 2945 Kingsview Boulevard.

RCMP say around 11:15 a.m. Monday morning, an employee found white powder leaking from a package.

Police were called and the building has been evacuated.

Airdrie fire and EMS are on scene assessing employees who may have been exposed to the powder.