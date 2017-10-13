The vehicle of an Alberta man, who was reported missing to police last month, has been located in Lake Louise and investigators say they are concerned for his well being.

Jibran Khan Malik,35, was reported missing on September 27 and Edmonton police were able to determine that he had travelled to Banff National Park.

RCMP in Lake Louise confirm that he was in the town on September 29 and say Malik’s Honda Accord was found in the area on October 11, 2017.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public for help to locate him.

Malik is described as:

173 cm or 5'8" tall

82 Kg or 180 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

RCMP in Lake Louise are asking anyone who may have seen or had contact with Jibran Malik to contact them at 403-522-3812 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how).