A Good Samaritan stepped in to help a woman who was almost abducted by a man in the Langdon area on Wednesday and police are asking the public for help to find the suspect.

RCMP say a young woman was approached by a man who tried to ‘pick her up’ and when she refused he grabbed her and tried to force her to take a photo with him.

He asked her repeatedly to come with him and when she tried to leave, he grabbed her by the neck and dragged her toward his vehicle.

A passerby came to her aid and the offender fled the scene.

The suspect is described as:

South Asian or Lebanese descent

About 183 cm or 6 feet tall

Wearing a white T-shirt with an emblem and blue jeans

Police say the man was driving a red, four-door sedan and that he said he lived in Calgary.

Strathmore RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them (403) 934-3968.