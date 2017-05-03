Police in Crowsnest Pass have dismantled a homemade explosive device that was found at a residence in Blairmore and two men are now facing charges.

RCMP were alerted by a concerned citizen on Monday who said they had seen an explosive device in the possession of two impaired individuals at a residence in the area.

Police were told that the pair made the device and were talking about trying to detonate it.

The two men were located at a residence in Blairmore and cooperated with police when they arrived.

The RCMP bomb disposal unit dismantled the device and the two men were arrested.

Police also seized two firearms during the incident.

“This was a big public safety concern for our community and we were fortunate no one was hurt,” said Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson, acting Detachment Commander of Crowsnest Pass RCMP. “I want to thank the public for helping us to resolve this quickly and safely.”

Zachary Dillabough, 20, of Blairmore and Conrad Ockey, 19, from Coleman are charged with:

Making an explosive

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Uttering Threats

Possess a firearm without a license

The accused have been remanded into custody and are expected in court on May 9, 2017.